Brian J. Weis, 68, Foley

March 2, 1949 - January 24, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Marcus Catholic Church, Clear Lake for Brian J. Weis, age 68, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the church on Friday and one hour prior to the services on Saturday. Parish Prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Brian was born March 2, 1949 to John and Terese (Balder) Weis in St. Cloud. On December 16, 1972 he married Judy Collison at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. He lived in the Foley area most of his life. Brian was in the Army Reserves and worked as a printer for Volkmuth Printing last known as Quad Graphics. He retired in 2011 and took over Weis Lawn and Landscape. Brian was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley, Knights of Columbus, Foley City Council and Foley American Legion Post 298. He enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting. Brian was sociable, happy-go-lucky, and found the good in everyone. He found the bright side of situations and put others before himself.

Brian is survived by his wife, Judy of Foley; children, Sean of Monticello, Branden (Emily) of Palmer, Amanda (Patrick) McGivern of Lino Lakes, Christopher (Julie) of Minnetonka; mother, Terese Weis of St. Cloud, grandchildren, Hailey, Kailey, Evan, Ethan; sisters, Maureen (Ronald) Havert of St. Cloud, Kathleen (Emery) LaPointe of Elk River, Eileen (Kenneth) Meemken of St. Cloud, Colleen (Robert) Knafla of St. Cloud and Sheileen (Timothy) Sakry of Becker; sister-in-law, Judy Weis of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his father; son, Daniel; brothers, Kelly and Neal.