Brian G. Cremers, 52, St. Joseph

May 25, 1965 - March 5, 2018

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Brian G. Cremers, age 52 of St. Joseph who passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Anthony’s Parish Cemetery in Watkins.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday all at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Brian was born on May 25, 1965 in St. Cloud to Orville and Audrey (Laudenbach) Cremers. He married Janet Lembcke on May 3, 2003. Brian worked as a machinist for many years at Komo Machine.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, racquetball, softball, volleyball and cabin time. Brian loved his family, especially hunting trips with his brothers and all the time spent with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Janet; father, Orville (Lue); brothers and sisters, Greg (Sandy) of St. Cloud, Michelle (Jim) Lauer of St. Cloud, Terese (John) Vander Eyk of Luxemburg, Carmen (Jeff) Tschida of St. Augusta, Scott (Kelli Asfeld) Cremers of Clearwater, Gwen (Dennis) Haus of Elk River, Brad (Kimberly) Cremers of Cold Spring, Troy (Michelle) Cremers of Cold Spring; 19 nieces and nephews; Lue’s children, Jerry Asfeld, Julie Hilsgen, Jeffrey Asfeld, Jayne Lochen; mother in law, Esther Lembcke of Morris; brothers and sisters in law, Duane (Ann) Lembcke of Waite Park, Ed (Sue) Lembcke of Morris, Barb (Jon) Boutain of Starbuck, Jean (Merle) Spohr of Hancock, Nancy (Pat) White of Morris, and Fred (Johnnie) Lembcke of Glenwood; and extended family and friends.

Brian is preceded in death by his mother, Audrey; father in law, Raymond “Pete” Lembcke.