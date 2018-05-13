Brian Andrew Warzecka, 53, St. Cloud

March 8, 1965 - May 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Brian Andrew Warzecka, age 53 of St. Cloud will be held Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Reverend David Grundman and Reverend Timothy Gapinski will con-celebrate. Burial will take place at a later date. Brian died peacefully at his home as he watched his last sunrise with his wife and son after a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). There will be a visitation for Brian from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday both at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Brian was born March 8, 1965 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to DuWayne and Karen (Schmidt) Warzecka. He married Jodi Kipka on May 21, 2005 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, Luxemburg. He graduated from Holdingford High School and from the St. Cloud Technical College as an Auto Technician. He worked for Miller Auto Center for 30+ years. He retired on August 28, 2016 and began enjoying his retirement by going on hunting excursions, trips to Mexico and motorcycle trips. The summer of 2016 included 10,000+ miles. Brian began collecting Harley Davidson pokers chips when he was diagnosed with ALS on November 19, 2015. He had stopped at over 180 different Harley dealerships all over the USA.

Brian, just as his father, was known as an avid sportsman who loved to hunt, fish and camp. He loved spending time with his wife riding motorcycle, attending music festivities, road trips and vacations. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had such a zest for life.

During his ALS journey, Brian taught his family and friends to live life to its fullest each day. He had a contagious smile that lit up the room from wherever he was, specifically when he was with his wife. Brian loved to share his smile with endless selfies to his wife and meme jokes to his friends. Despite ALS taking over his body, it never took his heart, soul, spirit or mind. Brian remained persistence and refused to let his ALS limit him in his love for living each day to the fullest. He found many ways to overcome limitations. Brian was able to teach others to live for today because we are never guaranteed tomorrow.

Brian and his wife would like to thank everyone for their endless love, support, encouragement and friendship. Thank you to the ALS Association, CentraCare Health: Home Care, Palliative Care and Hospice. A special thank you to Jodi’s supervisor Deb Eisenstadt along with St. Cloud Hospital’s Inpatient Rehabilitation and Therapy staff.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Jodi Warzecka, St. Cloud; his children, Tyler (Sara) Tabatt, Sartell, Makenzie (Austin) Midas, Big Lake; and one grandson. Also left to cherish his memory are his mother, Karen (Schmidt) Warzecka, St. Joseph; siblings, Keith (Sandy) Warzecka, St. Joseph; Scott (Wendi) Warzecka, St. Cloud; Todd Warzecka; his grandmother, Clara Donnelly of St. Cloud; his In-laws, John (Kim) Kipka, Sauk Rapids, Joe Kipka (Tammy Richards, Fiancé), St. Cloud; Jamie (Chris) Kipka, St. Cloud, and Jeff Hoeschen (Shelly Newes, Fiancé), Sauk Rapids; his parents-in-law, William (Diane) Hoeschen, Mesa, AZ and Wayne (Diane) Kipka, Converse, TX; and 16 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, DuWayne Warzecka on April 18, 2013; grandparents, Bernard and Salomae Warzecka, and Ervin Schmidt.

Casketbearers will be Jeff Mayers, Tim Benner, Cale Johnson, Scott Schoen, Tony Wilson and Mickey Ironi.