Brenda Rueckert, 53, Foley

February 27, 1965 - OCtober 14, 2018

Brenda Rueckert, age 53, of Foley, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial for Brenda will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 20, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday evening at the Morrill Hall with Parish Prayers at 5 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Burial will be at Lone Pine Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Brenda Lee Rueckert was born February 27, 1965 in Milaca, Minnesota to Dale and Janice (Jurek) Rueckert. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1983 and went on to attend Hutchinson Community College. She worked as a Paraprofessional for the Milaca school district for 34 years. Brenda was a sports fanatic. She loved playing and coaching softball. She organized Little League softball for the Morrill-Ramey League. She coached softball, served as volleyball line judge and score keeper for basketball. She also enjoyed painting, fishing, umpiring softball and watching the Minnesota Vikings. Brenda was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morrill where she was active in the choir, lector and was a current Parish Council member. She volunteered often and was always willing to help others.

Brenda is survived by her mother, Jan Rueckert of Foley; siblings: Bev (Gerard) Schyma of Pierz, Jamey (Sara) of Foley, Lisa Rueckert of Hayfield, Jodi (Danny) Gadacz of Foley, and Lindsey Rueckert (Trevor Brown) of Milaca; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale.