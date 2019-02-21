Brenda D. Habiger, 57, Sauk Rapids

November 5, 1961 - February 20, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Brenda D. Habiger, age 57, who passed away Wednesday at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Brenda was born Nov. 5, 1961 in St. Cloud to Eugene & Phyllis (Kedrowski) Then. She married Wayne Gillitzer in 1979 and they later divorced. Brenda later married LeRoy Habiger in 1994 and they later divorced. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and worked in management at T.J. Maxx, Sears and other retailers. Brenda was hardworking, ambitious and had a great love for crafts, especially making personalized birthday cards for loved ones. She enjoyed sewing and collecting angels. Brenda was creatively talented in flower gardening and had a true passion for flowers and landscaping. Everyone always told her how much they admired her beautiful yard! Brenda was most proud of her kids and grandkids and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Candice (Nick) Pflepsen of Bemidji and Amanda (Sam) Peterka of Sartell; stepson, Nathan of Clearwater; mother, Phyllis Then of St. Cloud; siblings, Joe (Danette) Then of Randall, LeRoy Then of Sartell, Judy (James) Woods of Newport News, VA, Tammy (Leon) Zierden of St. Stephen, Ron (Kerri Bitz) Then of Little Falls, Amy Weaver of Rice, Dayna (Kevin) Merten of Walker, and Heidi (Joe) Anderson of Sartell; and grandkids, Healy, Rider, Aydin, Jayce, Connor, Haley, Ella, Lily, and Oliver. Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Then in 2016; sons, Jason in 2013, Nicholas in 1981, and Jeremy in 1977; and stepson, Jeremy Habiger in 2003.

In lieu of memorials, flowers are preferred.