ST. CLOUD -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and you can help out the cause, and get some exercise at the same time.

On Saturday the American Cancer Society is hosting the Making Strides Walk at St. Cloud State University.

Cori Beckerman is the Chair for the walk. She says you can do a lot more than you may expect, with just one email.

"Just one email out to your family and friends, saying 'Hey I'm doing this, jump in and support me'. You can raise $500 with just one email and it makes a huge difference."

She says it's hard to tell right now, but they expect a big turn out for the walk.

"It's hard to tell, we have a lot of people that already registered. We do encourage people to pre-register as teams or individuals. But we do have a lot of people that come and register on-site. But we do expect hundreds and hundreds of people to show up for this event."

You can pre-register now , and an on-site registration will start at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday. The walk will start at the Halenbeck Hall Fieldhouse at 9:00 a.m. with a group picture. The Making Strides Walk will be three-miles long.

And, before that, on Wednesday, SCSU Men's Hockey Coach Bob Motzko will host "Kickin' Cancer's Ice" at Brother's Bar and Grill downtown from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

SCSU Men's Hockey will also wear special pink jerseys during their game this weekend against the University of Alaska - Fairbanks. They'll also be auctioning off the jerseys they wear, with the proceeds going to breast cancer research.