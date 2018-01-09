Brandon Mitchell Hackbarth, 34, Princeton

August 17, 1983 - January 4, 2018

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral, Princeton, for Brandon Mitchell Hackbarth, 34, of Princeton, MN, who passed away suddenly January 4, 2018, at his home. The visitation will begin at 10:00 AM.

Brandon was born August 17, 1983, to Mitchell and Alicia Hackbarth at the Golden Valley Health Center in Golden Valley, MN. He grew up in Waterville and Elysian, MN.

In 1998 at 15 years old, he moved with his family to Murfreeseboro, TN, for his father’s job. He attended high school in Ashland City, TN, for three years where he played football. In 2001, he moved back to Minnesota and lived in the Zimmerman/Princeton area. In July of 2002, he met his beloved wife Rochelle. They were married on June 28, 2003. They had three boys together and raised them along with daughter Britney. They were married for 15 years and lived in Princeton, MN.

Brandon belonged to roofers local 96 for 15 years.

He loved woodworking, shooting, working on cars, and cooking. He was a wonderful handyman whom you could often find hanging out with his grandpa doing odd jobs.

Brandon is survived by wife, Rochelle; sons, Brandon Jr., Peyton, Samuel; daughter, Britney; father, Mitch (Wednesday); brothers, Clayton (Samantha), Austin (Christie); special cousin, David; grandfathers; grandmother; aunts; uncles; cousins; and nieces and nephews.

Brandon is preceded in death by his mother, Alicia; grandmother, Kathy; and uncles, Joe and Michael.