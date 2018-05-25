Brainerd Woman Hurt in Todd County Crash

ROUND PRAIRIE -- A Brainerd woman is hurt after a crash south of Long Prairie Friday morning.

Thirty-four-year-old Erin Bachman was heading south on Highway 71 in Round Prairie Township when she slowed to turn onto Elk Loop. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 18-year-old Paul Leinen of Long Prairie rear-ended Bachman's car.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m.