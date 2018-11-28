Brainerd Native Leads Coyotes Past Wild

The Arizona Coyotes rallied in the third period to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 14-8-2 on the season after the loss.

Charlie Coyle's fourth goal of the season at 5:54 of the first period tied the game at one for the Wild, assisted by Mikko Koivu and Jared Spurgeon. Zach Parise and Jason Zucker each scored in the second period to give Minnesota a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

However, former Brainerd High School Standout Josh Archibald scored a pair of goals in the third period to help Arizona to the comeback win. His first goal came at 3:07 to make the score 3-2 before Michael Grabner scored at 7:02 to tie the game at three.

Archibald struck again at 8:39 with the eventual game-winner.

The Wild will play at Columbus Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45.