Brained VA Clinic Hosting Suicide Awareness Forum

BRAINERD -- We've all heard the statistic: 22 veterans a day take their own lives, and the Brainerd VA Clinic is holding an event designed to fight that.

The clinic will be holding a Veteran Mental Health and Suicide Awareness Forum on Thursday. The event is free to attend and no registration is required. The VA says if you're interested in preventing suicide, you're invited to attend.

The forum will be at the Brainerd VA Health Clinic from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., they're at 722 Northwest 7th Street in Brainerd.

The forum is designed to "provide participants with essential strategies to prevent suicide". They'll go over suicide awareness training, different safety measures and more.