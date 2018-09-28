Braggadocio: Luke Bryans Band Played On My Gospel Tracks [LISTEN]

I'M SO EXCITED...I HAVE TO SHARE WITH YOU!

I've got a couple tracks that I recently cut for you to listen to. I recently visited my ex Mother In Law and other close relatives on my visit to Kentucky. My Mother In Law was a very talented musician with a beautiful voice. She played guitar, piano, and sang lead and harmony vocals her whole life. It's how my ex learned how to play guitar and sing.

Unfortunately, she suffers from Alzheimer's Disease, and didn't remember me or her Grandsons when we visited. It was heartbreaking in a way...but....my Sister In Law dug out a piano that she and my Niece Lisa had bought her. I played her a few gospel songs..Amazing Grace and The Old Rugged Cross were a couple of them. Amazingly..she closed her eyes and sang along! In harmony! She could remember every word. It was very touching and good to see her so calm and happy.

I told Aunt Val that I was going to try to record some gospel songs for her, and had intended to do it at my home studio by myself. Until this happened!

CLICK BELOW AND LISTEN

AMAZING GRACE

THE OLD RUGGED CROSS

THE CONNECTION...MY FRIEND KENT SLUCHER

When I was playing music in Kentucky, Kent was just a kid playing in his Dad's band, Uncle Elijah. They were a 3 piece band, and Kent's guitarist Darrel Ford, later became my bass player in The Kelly Cordes Band.

We hadn't spoke for years, but I visited Kentucky this summer and met up with Darrel Ford and his wife Carol. I asked where Kent was and was told that after moving to Nashville, he originally got a gig playing for Martina McBride, and when that was over, he started playing with the up and coming Luke Bryan...and he's been with him ever since.

FACEBOOK

I reached out to Kent on Facebook, just to see if he remembered me and to congratulate him on his success. He did remember me, and told me that he still does a lot of studio work, and if I ever needed some studio tracks to let him know.

Little did I know that when I said, YES! Maybe you could play on some gospel songs I want to send to Nannie May; that I was going to get the whole kitten kaboodle! Having Kent play on these songs was incredibly special; but for him to ask the other members of Luke's band to play as well; I was astonished!

If you click on the title above, you can see Luke introducing these amazing players. I know those aren't the names that you see in the headlines when you hear about Luke Bryan; but there ARE the band behind him; and by a twist of fate, I had an opportunity of a lifetime present itself; and this time; I wasn't about to miss the boat!

I've already told you about Kent. He's an amazing player and orchestrated the whole project.

James ('Cap'n Cook' ) Cook, Luke's Bassist , has his own studio, and from what I understand, when they aren't touring, does a lot of work in the studio. I know that James is multi talented, and I believe he played guitar, bass, AND keys on my gospel project. PLUS.... he produced the whole thing! WOW!!

I wrote to James to thank him for playing and asked he played ALL of those instruments....and that's when he told me that Dave Ristrim played steel guitar. I was just blown away. There's nothin' like a great steel to bring the gospel home.

THANKFUL

I'm just so thankful to have had this opportunity. I'm not sure I know how to show my appreciation any other way than by sharing the final tracks with everyone. I hope you listen closely for all the detailed parts of the songs. I still have chills.