Boys Soccer Playoff Schedule- Thursday, Oct 11th

The Tech Tigers are the top seed in the Section 8AA boys soccer playoffs, which get underway on Thursday evening. Tech will "host" the Elks at Apollo's Michie Field due to a scheduling conflict.

SECTION 8AA BRACKET

#6 Moorhead @ #3 Brainerd 5 PM

#7 Buffalo @ #2 Maple Grove 5 PM

#5 St. Michael-Albertville @ #4 Rogers 7:30 PM

#8 Elk River @ #1 Tech 8 PM

SECTION 8A BRACKET

#S6 Alexandria @ #S3 Little Falls 4 PM

#S7 Minnewaska Area @ #S2 Cathedral 7 PM

#S5 Rocori @ #S4 Sartell 5 PM

#S8 Melrose @ #S1 Apollo 6 PM

#N5 Detroit Lakes @ #N4 Pelican Rapids 4 PM

#N8 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley @ #N1 Bemidji 4 PM

#N6 Crookston @ #N3 East Grand Forks 7 PM

#N7 Fergus Falls @ #N2 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 4 PM