Boys Hockey State Polls: Cathedral, Sartell Ranked

UNDATED -- The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class AA Record Prv

1. Minnetonka (10) 3-0-0 1

2. Duluth East 2-0-0 2

3. Edina 3-0-1 3

4. Andover 3-0-0 4

5. St. Thomas Academy 3-1-1 6

6. Eden Prairie 1-0-1 8

7. Maple Grove 3-0-1 10

8. Hill-Murray 2-0-0 7

9. Cretin-Derham Hall 0-1-0 5

10.Wayzata 2-2-0 11

11.Chaska 3-1-0 9

12.Moorhead 3-1-0 20

13.Blaine 2-0-0 13

14.Brainerd 2-1-0 12

15.Lakeville North 2-1-0 16

16.White Bear Lake 3-1-0 19

17.Rosemount 2-0-0 14

18. Blake 2-1-0 RV

19.Eagan 2-1-0 RV

20.Holy Family Catholic 0-3-0 15

Receiving votes: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Lakeville South, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Prior Lake, Stillwater Area, Centennial.

Class A Record Prv

1. Hermantown (6) 1-1-0 1

2. St. Cloud Cathedral (4) 3-0-0 2

3. Alexandria 3-0-0 3

4. Mahtomedi 2-1-0 5

5. East Grand Forks 4-1-0 6

6. Greenway 2-1-0 4

7. Thief River Falls 3-1-1 7

8. Orono 1-2-0 9

9. Warroad 2-2-0 8

10.Mankato East1Loyola 2-2-0 10

11.Monticello 2-1-1 11

12.Sartell-St. Stephen 2-1-0 12

13.Northfield 1-0-0 13

14.Virginia-Mt. Iron-Buhl 2-2-0 14

15.Duluth Denfeld 4-0-0 NR

16.Mound Westonka 4-1-0 16

17.Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1-1-0 15

18.Breck 2-2-0 RV

19.Marshall 3-1-0 20

20.Eveleth-Gilbert 3-1-0 RV

Receiving votes: Delano/Rockford, South St. Paul, Minnesota River, Minneapolis, Totino-Grace, North Branch.