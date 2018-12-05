Boys Hockey State Polls: Cathedral, Sartell Ranked
UNDATED -- The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys' high school hockey, provided by Let's Play Hockey newspaper. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Class AA Record Prv
1. Minnetonka (10) 3-0-0 1
2. Duluth East 2-0-0 2
3. Edina 3-0-1 3
4. Andover 3-0-0 4
5. St. Thomas Academy 3-1-1 6
6. Eden Prairie 1-0-1 8
7. Maple Grove 3-0-1 10
8. Hill-Murray 2-0-0 7
9. Cretin-Derham Hall 0-1-0 5
10.Wayzata 2-2-0 11
11.Chaska 3-1-0 9
12.Moorhead 3-1-0 20
13.Blaine 2-0-0 13
14.Brainerd 2-1-0 12
15.Lakeville North 2-1-0 16
16.White Bear Lake 3-1-0 19
17.Rosemount 2-0-0 14
18. Blake 2-1-0 RV
19.Eagan 2-1-0 RV
20.Holy Family Catholic 0-3-0 15
Receiving votes: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Lakeville South, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Prior Lake, Stillwater Area, Centennial.
Class A Record Prv
1. Hermantown (6) 1-1-0 1
2. St. Cloud Cathedral (4) 3-0-0 2
3. Alexandria 3-0-0 3
4. Mahtomedi 2-1-0 5
5. East Grand Forks 4-1-0 6
6. Greenway 2-1-0 4
7. Thief River Falls 3-1-1 7
8. Orono 1-2-0 9
9. Warroad 2-2-0 8
10.Mankato East1Loyola 2-2-0 10
11.Monticello 2-1-1 11
12.Sartell-St. Stephen 2-1-0 12
13.Northfield 1-0-0 13
14.Virginia-Mt. Iron-Buhl 2-2-0 14
15.Duluth Denfeld 4-0-0 NR
16.Mound Westonka 4-1-0 16
17.Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1-1-0 15
18.Breck 2-2-0 RV
19.Marshall 3-1-0 20
20.Eveleth-Gilbert 3-1-0 RV
Receiving votes: Delano/Rockford, South St. Paul, Minnesota River, Minneapolis, Totino-Grace, North Branch.