Boys and Girls Clubs Annual Holiday Showcase Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- Candyland is in St. Cloud Wednesday as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota are holding their annual holiday showcase.

Kids from four different art forms in the Youth Arts Initiative will be performing. Dance, fashion design, visual arts, and digital music and video production will all have performances and projects to share.

Aimee Minnerath is with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota. She says the kids have been working hard on their art forms for a few months now.

"Kids from each of these art forms are going to be getting up on the stage over at the east side club and show off all of their hard work that they've been doing throughout the fall."

Minnerath says the Youth Arts Initiative has really helped the kids who've participated.

"Our kids are learning how to work together as a team. Learning how to solve problems, learning amazing social and emotional lessons. Building self-awareness and self-confidence. It's really great to see how our kids are becoming leaders through the arts."

The showcase is Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the East Side Club in St. Cloud at 320 Raymond Avenue Northeast. Along with the performances, they'll have holiday carnival games, giant Jenga and more. You'll also be able to create your own board game.

The Youth Arts Initiative is losing its primary source of funding from the Wallace Foundation at the end of the year.

To keep the program going, the BGCMN has raised $100,000 dollars, with a matching donation of $150,000 from Mike and Karel Helgeson . You can donate online here .