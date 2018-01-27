Boys and Girls Club Names 2018 Youth of the Year

ST. CLOUD -- Three finalists competed for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Youth of the Year award Saturday but only one walked away with the title.

This year's awardee, Kennethia Riley has spent most of her time with the organization at the Roosevelt Boys and Girls Club.

Two other finalists competed for Central Minnesota Youth of the Year, Travis Johnson from the Eastside Club and Marque Morris from the Southside Club.

Riley joined the club eight years ago. She has been a junior volunteer and youth leader for the organization. Riley also volunteers at the Place of Hope and several other places throughout the community.

Riley says being apart of the Boys and Girls Club has helped her set and achieve her goals. Riley is currently a senior at Apollo High School, she is also taking PSEO classes at St. Cloud State University. After graduation she plans to go into the nursing field with the goal of becoming a Physician's Assistant.