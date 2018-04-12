Boyd Huppert Speaking in St. Joe Thursday April 19th [VIDEO]

TedX Talks/Youtube

BOYD HUPPERT COMING TO ST CLOUD

Boyd Huppert, video storyteller from Kare11 news, will be stopping by central Minnesota next Thursday, April 19th, at the Gorecki Center at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joe.

His reason for being here? The annual History Maker Gala fundraiser for the Stearns History Museum. The event will be held from 5:30-8:30 pm on Thursday, and Boyd Huppert will be the guest speaker.

WHO IS BOYD HUPPERT?

Boyd Huppert has become widely known for his work as a video storyteller and teacher. He has had a 34 year career in television news, and has found a specific role in bringing the human experience stories to life. Boyd works as a reporter at KARE TV in Minneapolis, where he produces and hosts the station's weekly "Land of 10,000 Stories" segment.

Boyds passion for human interest stories is obvious. I remember watching the story of the 3 year old who befriended his 90 year old neighbor. I don't know how long ago I saw this story; but when I started viewing it, I realized...I had watched this on television and still remember it. It's a story that touches your heart.

Boyd has presented more than 150 visual storytelling workshops across North America and in Norway, Denmark and New Zealand.

TICKETS TO THE EVENT

This is sure to be an exciting and memorable evening for all who attend. If you would like to purchase tickets to the event, you can click HERE , or you can simply call the Stearns History Museum at 320.253.8424.