Bowlus Woman Hurt in ATV Crash

RANDALL -- A Bowlus woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her ATV this weekend.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 230th Street and 50th Avenue in Parker Township, west of Randall.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says a group of ATV's were heading east on 230th Street, when 52-year-old Tammy Woidyla swerved to miss another ATV.

Woidyla's ATV clipped the ATV she was trying to avoid, causing here ATV to roll. She was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with a head injury.