Bowlus Man Wanted on Several Warrants Arrested

HOLDINGFORD -- A Bowlus man wanted on several warrants was arrested Saturday in Holdingford.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of 88th Avenue.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a tip 31-year-old Kurt Olson would be in the area.

A deputy was heading to the location of Olson's whereabouts, when the deputy saw two men, one believed to be Olson, on ATV's drive into a nearby farm. The deputy talked to one of the drivers and asked the second man had gone.

When the deputy found the second man he called him by name, and Olson pretended he had no idea what the deputy was talking about. The deputy was able to identify the man as Olson thanks to a picture he had in his pocket.

Olson was arrested and faces charges of gross misdemeanor DWI in Stearns County, felony assault in Morrison County and Stalking/Violation of a protection order in Colorado.

During the arrest deputies learned Olson was also in the presence of an individual he was not suppose to have contact with.

The case has been turned over the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.