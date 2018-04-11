Bomb Threats Referencing St. Cloud City Hall Lead to Arrest

ST. CLOUD -- A man was taken into custody at Atwood Memorial Center Wednesday in connection to bomb threats made referencing St. Cloud City Hall.

St. Cloud Police say at around 10:00 a.m. officers received information that a suspect had made threatening comments, including ones about a bomb, some specifically referencing city hall.

Police searched city hall, finding a bag belonging to the suspect outside city hall. A police dog was brought in, and no explosives were found. Police found the man on the St. Cloud State University campus. Nothing suspicious was found at Atwood.

The suspect is not a student at SCSU and was arrested without incident.

He's being held in the Stearns County Jail on alleged terroristic threat charges.

Authorities say there is no threat to public safety. The case is being investigated by both the St. Cloud Police, and FBI.