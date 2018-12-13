Bomb Threat Email Hoax Hitting St. Cloud Metro

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police are warning you of a recent bomb threat email circulating the St. Cloud Metro area.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says area businesses have received an email Thursday saying a bomb is inside their building and if $20,000 in Bitcoin isn't paid by a certain time the bomb will explode.

Bentrud says they believe this is a scam, based on the language used in the email is similar to other email scams. He says neighboring counties are also receiving the same email.

Police are reminding businesses who receive this email to not send money and to contact your local police department right away.

Bentrud also says if you do see a suspicious package, person or vehicle outside or in your business to contact police immediately.