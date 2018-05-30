Bomb Squad Detonate’s Explosives Found on Kimball Property

KIMBALL -- Authorities were called to a home Wednesday morning near Kimball after reports of explosives.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the owner, 46-year-old Brad Donnay of Kimball, had been cleaning property he bought from an estate sale on County Road 48 in Maine Prairie Township.

Donnay says he found what was believed to be several boxes of dynamite blasting caps and a plastic bag containing an explosive compound. He told police he removed the items and buried them nearby.

Police say the substances were likely unstable and needed to be disposed of properly.

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called in to assist the situation. The bomb squad placed charges around the area and detonated the explosives without any injuries or property damage.