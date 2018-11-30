Body Pulled from Frozen McLeod County Lake

WINSTEAD -- A man’s body was recovered from a lake Thursday afternoon after McLeod County authorities received a report of a missing person.

On Wednesday, at about 6:30 p.m., the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a snowmobile possibly going into the Winsted Lake just east of Winsted.

At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, an adult male body was found in the lake and taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners Officer.

Authorities say more information will be released once the body has been identified and the family has been notified.

