Body of Missing Woman Found; No Foul Play Suspected

BABBITT (AP) -- Authorities say no foul play is suspected in the death of a Grand Rapids woman who had been missing since early January.

The body of 30-year-old Tawhna Pringle was found Tuesday in Lake County during a search organized by family and friends.

The body was discovered about 2 miles from where her truck had been found stuck in the snow southeast of Babbitt in February, about a month after she had been last seen.