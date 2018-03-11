Body Found Along St. John’s Walking Trail

COLLEGEVILLE -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found along a trail on the campus of St. John's University.

Sheriff's deputies were called out to the scene Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. after hikers had discovered the woman's body alongside a walking trail on the school grounds. Members of the sheriff's office and St. John's University Life Safety staff responded to the scene and coordinated the investigation.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the woman appears to have committed suicide and there is no threat to public safety.