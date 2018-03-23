Bodies of 2 Fishermen Missing Since November Recovered

RED LAKE (AP) -- The bodies of two fishermen missing in northern Minnesota since November have been recovered.

Red Lake Police say the body of a 17-year-old boy was found in Lower Red Lake Wednesday. Searchers found the body of 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu on Thursday morning about 150 feet from where the boy's body was recovered.

Beaulieu and the 17-year-old disappeared Nov. 6 when their Red Lake Nation Fishery boat capsized while they were gillnetting. A third fisherman was able to swim to shore and was treated for hypothermia.

Both bodies were found using remote-operated underwater sonar equipment.