Bobby Vee Tribute Concert Series Stopping in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- As the 60th anniversary of the deaths of Buddy Holly , The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens approaches, the family of Bobby Vee has been touring the state playing their dad's music.

The plane crash that killed the music stars happened on February 3rd, 1959. The next night Bobby Vee's career began as a fill-in act up in Fargo.

Tommy Velline says one of their stops will be at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake on February 1st and 2nd with some very special guests.

So this year the Friday night we're doing a show remembering Bobby Vee, and as special guests, we have Eden Everly Don Everly's son, Franky Avalon Junior, and Carny and Wendy Wilson the daughters of Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. So we're all doing a show as a tribute to our dads.

The Killer Vee's are playing two Bobby Vee tribute shows Thursday at the Paramount Theatre here in St. Cloud. There are still a few balcony seats left for both the 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows.

They'll be at the Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd Friday night.

They'll wrap-up their tribute to their father in his hometown of Fargo on February 9th.

Bobby Vee landed 38 songs on the Hot 100.

He died on October 24, 2016.