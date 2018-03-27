Bob Motzko To Become New Gophers Coach

ST. CLOUD -- Days after getting bounced out of the NCAA Tournament, SCSU men's hockey coach Bob Motzko has announced his resignation in order to become the next coach of the Minnesota Gophers.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

Motzko was named the Huskies head coach in 2005 and recorded a 276-192-49 record during his tenure at St. Cloud State. He was named the NCHA Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2018 and was also named the WCHA Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2007.

Motzko returns to the Gophers where we was an assistant to former coach Don Lucia between 2001-2005.

The coaching position became available after Lucia resigned as coach last week after 19 season.

St. Cloud State University Director of Athletics Heather Weems says a search for a new coach will begin immediately.