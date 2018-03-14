Bob Motzko Show- March 12th

The Bob Motzko Show airs every Monday night during the SCSU hockey season live from the Green Mill in downtown St. Cloud. The show is hosted by Jim Erickson and can be heard on The River 96.7 FM.

This week, coach Motzko recaps the Huskies' series win over Miami University in the first round of the NCHC playoffs at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies took game one 5-2, lost 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, then rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the RedHawks 4-3 in overtime Sunday night.