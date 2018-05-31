Bluegrass Festival Brings Great Music, Good Fun to Richmond

RICHMOND -- Fans of bluegrass music have a fun weekend ahead as Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Musical Festival kicks off Friday.

The three-day event features over 20 bands from around the Upper Midwest, vendors, and workshops the whole family will enjoy.

Events Manager Matt Johnson says not only is there scheduled music on the main stage, but you can find a few jam sessions just walking around the campground.

It's kind of a party for the people to get together and do some picking till all hours of the night. It's what we do, get together and make music together.

The festival is a rain or shine event at El Rancho Manana Campground near Richmond.

Johnson says this is the 26th year of the outdoor music festival, and it takes a lot of time and volunteers to put together.

It's a volunteer run organization and we all kind of make it happen. There is a committee that meets every month leading up to this and it's just a great festival put on by our great volunteers.

Johnson says the first band will play at 6:00 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.