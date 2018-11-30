Blue Jackets Beat Wild Thursday

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Thursday night in Ohio. The Wild has now lost back-to-back games and four of its past six games.

Wild forward Mikael Granlund opened the scoring with his 11th goal of the season at the 7:46 mark of the first period, but Columbus answered with a goal at 13:18 to tie the game heading into the first intermission.

Columbus then rattled off three straight goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead before Zach Parise answered for Minnesota at 12:06. However, that's as close as the Wild would get to mounting a comeback.

Minnesota will try to bounce back with a home game against Toronto Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.