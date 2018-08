SAUK RAPIDS -- A Grand Rapids man was taken to the hospital after his SUV blew a tire and rolled Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10:00 a.m. 57-year-old Kevin Kiess was heading south on Highway 10 at Benton Drive, when his jeep blew a tire, causing him to leave the road and roll.

Kiess was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.