Bloody Mary and Chili Fundraiser Benefits Humane Society

ST. CLOUD -- The Tri-County Humane Society is on the hunt to find the best Bloody Mary and the best Chili in St. Cloud.

Several area bars and restaurants will be competing for “best in show” at this weekend’s 3rd annual Best Bloody Mary and Best Chili Contest.

The humane society’s Director of Philanthropy, Tauna Quimby , says the winner of the contest will get serious bragging rights.

Customers will be able to come in, get some samples of bloody mary and chili, vote for which one they think is best, and then we’ll announce who the winners are and give them bragging rights for the full year.

The event is a fundraiser for the humane society. Last year the contest raised $3000, and this year they would like to beat that total. Quimby says part of the money will go toward a new building at the shelter.

There will be a cat colony so that you can go in and multiple cats will be in there. You can really engage with the cats and find out which would be the pet that would be right to bring to your home. There’s also more room for the dogs to stretch and play and have some indoor and outdoor space. We’re just really excited about this new campaign and what it could bring for this area.

The event runs from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Red Carpet Event Center. It is 21 and up and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.