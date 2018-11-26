Blizzard Warning Remains In Effect in Midwest

CHICAGO (AP) -- A Blizzard warning remains in effect from northeast Missouri into southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, including the greater Chicago area.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow will continue through the early hours of Monday with up to a foot (30.48 centimeters) of snow expected in some areas and wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80.46 kph) likely to cause whiteout conditions. It also warned that downed tree limbs and power lines will continue to cause power outages.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect from central Missouri into eastern Michigan.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says average departure delays at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport are 77 minutes and the flight-tracking website FlightAware reports that just over 350 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled as of early Monday.