Blacksmithing for Veterans Event on Deck for Monday

AVON -- Veterans can try a new form of mental and physical therapy next week.

The event Blacksmithing for Veterans is taking place Monday at Ken's Custom Iron in Avon from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Representatives for Ken's Custom Iron say blacksmithing can be a great creative outlet for many people including disabled veterans and veterans with PTSD.

The event is open to all active duty military and veterans. It is designed for all skill levels and is free to attend. Event shirts will be available to buy, with all of the proceeds donated to local veteran organizations.

To sign up for the event call or email Ken's Custom Iron, 320-746-8161, mail@kensiron.com.

Veterans Day is Sunday, November 11, 2018.