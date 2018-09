ST. CLOUD -- The Diocese of St. Cloud is holding a special Mass Thursday to honor our first responders.

The "Blue Mass" is the diocese way to thank the men and woman who put their lived at risk to make sure our communities stay safe.

The mass will take place at St. Mary's Cathedral starting at 7:00 p.m. A reception will follow.

This is the third year Bishop Kettler will celebrate a Mass for first responders.