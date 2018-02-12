Bishop Kettler Announces Listening Session in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- A listening session has been scheduled for Tuesday in Cold Spring. Bishop Donald Kettler will hold the meeting at 7:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Church.

Kettler recently placed two priests, Casimir Plakut and Augustine John Strub, on the list of clergy likely to have abused minors. Both men served for a time at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring.

Plakut died in 1988. Strub died in 2015.