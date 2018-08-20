Billy A. Biendara, 56, Sauk Rapids

December 18, 1961 - August 14, 2018

Billy Allen Biendara, age 56, of Sauk Rapids, MN joined in his family in heaven on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

A celebration of Billy's life will be held from 3-8 PM on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Russell Arms Apartments community room, Sauk Rapids.

Billy was born December 18, 1961 in St Cloud Minnesota to Richard and Patty (Doeden) Biendara. Billy served in United States Army. He was employed as a roofer for New Horizon Roofing.

Left to share and cherish his memory; his daughter, Hailey Biendara of Waite Park, MN; his granddaughter, Daisy Mae Biendara; his parents, Richard and Patty (Doeden) Biendara of Sauk Rapids, MN; sisters and brothers, Debbie Reme of Champlain, MN, Nhyla (Ed) Yoerk of Royalton, MN. Butch Biendara of St. Cloud, MN. Richard (Jodie) Biendara Jr., of Brainerd, MN. Patsy (Mitchell) Hubbard of Monroe, NC, Mark (Debbie) Biendara of South Saint Paul, MN, Heidi (Darnell) Biendara of Crystal, MN, and his estranged wife, Debbie Nimeth Biendara of Sauk Rapids, MN. Special friend, Chelsea Splettstoesser of St Cloud, MN and Phillip Taylor Luzier, Philip Luzier, and Lincoln Luzier.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kelly and Addie Doeden and Emil and Edith Biendara, John Nimeth Jr.; brothers-in-law, Danny Reme, John Nimeth the 3rd, sister-in-law, Carol Biendara; nephews, Kyle and Kelly Biendara; niece, Krissy Johnson, and special friend, Gwendolyn Guy.