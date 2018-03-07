Bill Fining ‘Impostor’ Service Animals Heads to Senate Floor

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A bill that would fine people for misrepresenting their pets as trained service animals is headed to the Minnesota Senate floor.

The measure would make it a petty misdemeanor, punishable with a $100 fine. A Senate public safety panel moved the bill to the Senate floor Wednesday.

Supporters of the fines say passing off untrained pets as service animals is similar to people parking in handicapped spots they're not entitled to.

Minneapolis resident Terri Krake says "impostor'' service dogs distract her service dog, Brody, from his duties. At times they've attacked him.

She and other supporters say they hope the fines spread awareness and deter the practice.