Bill Toughening Penalties for Protesters Clears House

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota lawmakers are clashing again over efforts to increase penalties for protesters who block traffic, transit lines and airport access.

The Republican-led House passed a bill Tuesday that could slap protesters with up to a year in jail. It's a familiar measure at the Capitol that started last year in response to months of protests over officer-involved shootings that snarled interstate traffic.

GOP Rep. Nick Zerwas says increasing the penalty on those protests from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor would improve public safety. It passed on a nearly party-line vote as many Democrats called it an attempt to stifle free speech.