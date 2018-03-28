Bill Bans Driverless Vehicle Tests in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Four state senators want to prevent driverless vehicles from being tested in Minnesota until their developers can prove they're safe.

Republican Sen. Jim Abeler says the death of a woman who was struck by a self-driving vehicle in Tempe, Arizona last week confirmed his concerns about the technology.

Reports says Abeler and three other senators introduced a bill Tuesday that would ban the automated driving tests. Abeler says he doesn't expect the legislation to pass this year, but he wants to start the debate.