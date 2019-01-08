Big Lake Woman Brought to Hospital After Monticello Crash

MONTICELLO -- A crash on Highway 25 in Monticello sent a Big Lake woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 25 and 3rd Street East.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. A vehicle driven by 59-year-old Edwin Renken of Winsted was heading east on 3rd Street East, when he pulled out in front of 20-year-old Clarissa Olson , who was southbound on 25.

The patrol says neither Renken or his passenger, 19-year-old Dylan Renken , also of Winsted, were hurt. Olson was brought to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.