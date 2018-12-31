Big Lake Man Dies in Crash Saturday

ZIMMERMAN -- A 19-year-old Big Lake man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and sliding into oncoming traffic west of Zimmerman Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 18200 block of 263rd Avenue Northwest in Orrock Township.

Noah Johnson was heading west on 263rd when his car started to spin, ending up in the eastbound lane. He was hit by a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Tamra Korbel . Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Korbel was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

Her passenger, 12-year-old Davianna Keller was brought to North Memorial as well.