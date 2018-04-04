Big Lake Man Convicted For Fatal Crash

ELK RIVER -- A Sherburne County jury convicted 37-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Morales Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on February 22, 2017.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 33-year-old Matthew Barthel of Big Lake was heading south on County Road 81, crossing Highway 10 on a green light, when he was hit by a Jeep that ran a red light. The crash sent Barthel's vehicle crashing into a third vehicle.

Barthel was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello, where he was pronounced dead.

Results of a blood test showed Garcia-Morales had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

Garcia-Morales will be sentenced June 18.