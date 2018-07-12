Big Brothers Big Sisters to Host Transition to College Workshop

ST. CLOUD -- Summer will be over before we know it which means for many parents their kids will be leaving home for the first time and heading off to college.

To help ease this transition, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is hosting a workshop for soon to be college students and their parents.

The Transition to College Workshop will be held Thursday, July 19th from 6:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m. at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Leading the workshop will be, author and BBBS volunteer, Kelly Radi. Radi wrote the book, "Out to Sea: A Parent's Survival Guide to the Freshman Voyage."

Radi says the course will cover a variety of topics from campus safety to living away from home. She says this year they are covering alcohol use.

"We have someone from St. Cloud State coming to talk about a big topic that sometimes is overwhelming for parents and students and that's alcohol use in college."

Other topics include financial aid, classes, homework load, workload, roommates and more.

Last year, was the first year BBBS hosted the workshop. Radi says this year they want to put more of an emphasis on, campus resources.

"We're really going to dig into the resources available on campuses because the campuses do a beautiful job providing resources for students. So it's making them aware that if they do hit a bump in the road, what they can do, who they can contact, in order to find solutions."