Big Brothers Big Sisters Receives Over $400,000 Donation

ST. CLOUD-- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has received a huge donation.

The Federated Challenge for Kids of Minnesota donated over $400,000 to the organization. The donation will go towards general operations of the mentoring program and will be used for participant scholarships.

The scholarships will help support kids who are accepted into non-four-year education programs including trade schools, technical colleges, and community colleges.

The two organizations have a long-standing relationship, and with the help of donations like this, Big Brothers Big Sisters can continue to positively impact the lives of children and families across central Minnesota.