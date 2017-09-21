Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota Receives Big Donation from Telecom Giant

ST. CLOUD -- The multi-billion dollar telecom giant AT&T has given Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota a $15,000 donation.

The donation was announced at a meeting with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors. President of AT&T Minnesota, Paul Wertz says they're proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota in their mission.

"We are proud to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota and its work to help children facing adversity have the support and resources they need to plan for a successful future."

AT&T's donation will help support around 400 kids in 10th through 12th grades who take part in the Big Brothers Big Sisters college and career readiness program.