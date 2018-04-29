May 18, 1930 - April 28, 2018

Betty V. Diersen, née Volkert, age 87 of Princeton, formerly of Golden Valley, died on April 28, 2018, of complications related to Alzheimer’s. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, she taught music at Deephaven School and later worked at Augsburg Fortress where she retired as Director of Music Marketing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Diersen; daughter, Pastor Julie Koch; sister, Ruth Kratzke; and parents, Paul and Julia (Friedrich) Volkert of Minneapolis, MN.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Karen (Steve) Anderson and Tina (Steve) Lonn; son, David (Susan) Diersen; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Eugene) Johnson, Paul (Katie) Koch, Naomi Koch, Chris (Susan) Anderson, Mark (Doris) Anderson, Matt (Dana) Lonn, Stacy (Mark) Patnode, Michelle (Brent) Genereux, Catherine (Dan) Maun, Hannah Diersen, Grace Diersen, Clara Jacobus; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Klongland; in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Betty will be remembered for her voice and love of music, her generosity in opening her home, and her devotion to family, friends, church, and her faith. A Funeral Service of Holy Communion will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 3045 Chicago Ave. S, Mpls., MN, www.mountolivechurch.org. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery.