Betty Mae (Paul) Sporleder, 80, St. Joseph

July 5, 1937 - March 23, 2018

Our dear mother, Betty Mae (Paul) Sporleder, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, March 23.

A gathering of family and friends will celebrate her life on Friday, March 30th, 2018 at the Benson Funeral Home, 1111 25th Ave South, St Cloud, MN 56301. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. A reception will follow.

Betty was born on July 5, 1937 in Morris, MN, to Emma and Walter G. Paul. She grew up in Sauk Centre, MN and graduated from St Cloud State Teachers College in 1960. From there, she began a long and distinguished teaching career, retiring from Albany Senior High School in 1997. Betty touched the lives of many students throughout her years at Albany and continued to maintain warm relationships with many former students and co-workers.

Betty is survived by her children James (Teresa) and Sandra (James), as well as 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.