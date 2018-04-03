Betty M. Edstrom, 88, Princeton

February 16, 1930 - April 4, 2018

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, for Betty M. Edstrom, age 88, who passed away peacefully at the Elim Home, Princeton, on April 4, 2018. Visitation will be on Friday, April 6, 2018, from 4:00-8:00 PM and one hour prior to the Celebration of Life on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, following services.

Betty M. (Norberg) Edstrom was born on February 16, 1930, to Edward and Maybelle (Weishorn) Norberg in Minneapolis. After graduating high school, she met her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Edstrom, and they were married on March 25, 1950, in Minneapolis. The couple lived in numerous places during Larry’s military career, including Canada, Africa, and many places throughout the United States, before settling in Onamia for over 30 years and then in Princeton. She was very proud of her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother, and family was the most important aspect of her life. Betty’s legacy of love will always be remembered in the memories of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Betty is survived by her children, Debbie (John) Gearhart of Arlington, TX, Todd (Arlene) Edstrom of St. Cloud, Laurie (Kevin) Meyer of Princeton, and Scott “Chip” (Sandy) Edstrom of Andover; siblings, Shirley Strong of Minneapolis and Robert Norberg of Tulsa, OK; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 9 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 56 years, Larry.