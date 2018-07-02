Betty J. Koopmeiners, 72, St. Cloud

December 11, 1945 – June 23, 2018

Betty was born December 11, 1945 in Minden Township, MN to Carl Joseph and Catherine Margaret (Thelen) Diedrich. She married Richard Henry Koopmeiners on November 14, 1964. Betty worked for many years for Holes Webway. Betty and Richard moved to Sioux Falls, SD for Richard’s work with the railroad. They lived there for 34 years, returning to St. Cloud in 2015. Betty loved time with the family and watching Walker Texas Ranger (as she was a huge Chuck Norris fan). She was a jokester and laughed at her own jokes. Betty also enjoyed traveling, gambling and Twins baseball.